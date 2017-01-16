Kolkata: Fire destroys Presidency University’s famed Pramod-da’s canteen

A fire swept through the canteen of Presidency University early on Monday morning, even as it hosts the bicentenary celebrations. President Pranab Mukherjee and former Prime minister Manmohan Singh are scheduled to attend the programme on the last day of the celebrations on January 20 at Derozio Hall in the same campus.

Fortunately the fire could not spread as the canteen is housed in a stand alone building and has no connection with the main administrative building and the Derozio Hall where the President and former Prime Minister are supposed to be present.

“The fire has been doused completely. We will find out how the fire spread. Our men tried to tackle the fire with the basic infrastructure that we have here,” said registrar of the university, D Konar.

Six fire engines were pressed into service to douse the flames that were first noticed at 6:15 am.

The fire destroyed the canteen. The false ceiling helped the fire to spread.

The fire destroyed the ceiling, wood structures, electrical lines and even the aluminium structures of the canteen.

According to fire department sources, the flames could have spread from the kitchen.

This is not the first time fire has damaged the hallowed Presidency University. On September 9, 2016, a fire broke out at the central library of the university that is home to more than 3.73 lakh books and 1.5 lakh periodicals collected over a century.

On August 27, 2014, there was a fire at the Physics laboratory. On October 28, 2010 a fire destroyed the chemistry lab. The university has been modernised for the bicentenary celebrations (January 5 to 20) for which a number of scholars and dignitaries have come to the campus.

The University was established on January 20, 1817 and was then known as Presidency College. The institution made significant contribution to the Bengal renaissance.

Presidency University now has four buildings, of which two — the main administrative building and the Baker Building — have been declared heritage structures.