Kolkata police summons BJP MP Babul Supriyo

india Updated: Jan 11, 2017 00:52 IST
Ravik Bhattacharya
Union minister of state Babul Supriyo. (PTI File Photo)

The BJP-Trinamool tiff reached another level on Tuesday with Kolkata police summoning Union minister Babul Supriyo based on a complaint by Trinamool Congress MLA Mahua Maitra alleging the minister had insulted her modesty on January 4 during a television debate.

Maitra, TMC MLA from Karimpur in Nadia district, lodged a complaint at Alipore city police station and a case under IPC section 509 (insulting the modesty of any woman, utters any word, makes any sound or gesture) has been initiated against the Union minister for state for heavy Industries.

Supriyo, on the other hand, sent legal notices to Trinamool leaders including Moitra for defamation.

Kolkata police have summoned Supriyo on January 12 at Alipore police station.

Mahua said during the show, Supriyo had said “Mohua, are you on mohua?” indicating that I was in an inebriated state.

“I found it very insulting and filed the complaint on January 4 at Alipore police station,” she said.

Supriyo, however, has replied that due to some pre-scheduled meetings he would not be able to appear before them, they said

(with PTI inputs)

