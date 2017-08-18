Kolkata Police take Harley-Davidsons for spin on Independence Day, to use them on special occasions

The Kolkata Police have inducted five Harley-Davidson bikes in their squad that they plan to use during VIP visits and for other ceremonial purposes, according to reports.

The high-end bikes were bought two months ago but were brought onto the streets for the first time on August 15 as part of the Independence Day celebrations, NDTV reported.

The report quoted V Solomon Nesakumar, deputy commissioner of police, traffic department, as saying: said, “We have 5 Harley-Davidson Street 750s and they were bought around two months ago by the Kolkata Police Department for Rs 5.5 lakh each.”

The Street 750 has a cruiser typical front end and classic round headlamp. Another highlight of the bike are the flowing silencers.

The Harleys will not replace the trademark Royal Enfield bikes of the Kolkata Police, the report added.

Another report said reason behind the switch was that the Street 750 was a lot quicker and faster than the Royal Enfield motorcycles. It said the police force is in talks to also include TVS Apache in their fleet.