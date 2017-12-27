Kolkata’s schools to be security-audited by CISF

Two prominent schools in Kolkata will be the first to be audited by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in a bid to improve security on school campuses.

Following the murder of seven-year-old Pradyuman Thakur at a Gurgaon school, the CISF had written to various schools last month offering them consultancy services for a security audit.

While the CISF has conducted preliminary meetings with 22 schools and institutions, two approved the proposal and CISF will start the audit by first week of January.

The force, which is responsible for the security of important installations across country, also offers consultancy services, where they visit the installation and suggest measures to improve security. It has done consultancy for all the IITs and IIMs.

“We had written to individual schools as well as foundation that run many schools informing about the service we offer. The response has been pretty good. La Martiniere and St Xavier in Kolkata have accepted the proposal while others are in the pipeline. We would be happy to contribute for making school safer,” said OP Singh, director general of the CISF.

Sources said that prominent schools carry out a security audit by private companies, which cost Rs 20 lakh while CISF offers the same service for Rs 4-5 lakh.

The force has 130 trained consultants who visit the installation and offer their suggestions.

The force has so far offered consultancy to 197 installations. It receives 4-5 requests every month and accepts each request on a priority and sensitivity basis. It recommends location of CCTV cameras, how to secure entry points and identify vulnerable points. It also offers training to private guards