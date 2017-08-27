Kolkata shooting: 5 arrested from Odisha’s Puri district

Five persons were arrested in Odisha’s Puri seaside town by a team of West Bengal police in connection with a shooting incident in Kolkata, police said on Sunday.

The five were nabbed by the team from Kolkata with the help of local police from a hotel located in Baliapanda area in the pilgrim town yesterday, said additional superintendent of police, Banabihari Sahu.

The accused persons had allegedly opened fire at Haidar and Md Parvez Ahmed of Beniapukur locality in Kolkata on August 21, he said.

The five persons were absconding after committing the crime, he said.

Acting on an information that the accused were hiding in a hotel in Puri, the police team from the neighbouring state visited the town and arrested the five persons before taking them to Kolkata on transit remand.

The accused persons have been identified as Mirajul Haque Sagar (29), Faizul Haque Sagar (31), Mohammad Arman (25), Sheikh Shahenshah (29) and Azad Alam (19), the ASP said.