Kothkai rape case: Ex- Shimla SP sent to 3-day judicial custody

A CBI court on Tuesday sent former Shimla superintendent of police (SP) DW Negi, arrested for the custodial death of an accused in the gangrape and murder of a girl, to judicial custody for three days.

Negi was a member of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that probed the crime that took place in Kotkhai town in Shimla district on July 18.

The court fixed the next hearing on November 23 when eight other policemen, including IG Zahur Zaidi — who was heading the SIT to investigate Kotkhai rape and murder case — arrested in the case will be produced.

The CBI had sought five-day remand, which the court did not allow. Negi was earlier produced in the court on Monday, but the matter was listed for Tuesday, and sent Negi to one-day police custody. The SIT members are in judicial custody till November 23.

On Monday, Negi told the court that he was being questioned in connection with rape and murder case while he was arrested in the custodial death case.

He claimed that he had no issue with police custody, but for last five days, he was interrogated only for a few minutes. Negi was arrested by the CBI on November 16. As per July 19 order of the Himachal high court, the CBI had registered two cases and taken over the investigation in Kotkhai rape and murder case.

Naked body of a schoolgirl was found in forest of Halaila and after medical examination it was ascertained that she was raped before murder. The case was registered under Sections 302 (murder), 376 (rape) of the IPC and Section 4 of the POCSO Act.

The Himachal Police had earlier arrested six accused in the rape case. One of the accused Suraj Kumar had died under alleged mysterious circumstances in police custody.

A case of custodial death was registered and the CBI arrested eight police officials. The cops were earlier in CBI and now in judicial custody.

Joint forum flays CBI for delay in tardy probe pace

Unhappy with the pace of investigation in Kotkhai rape and murder case, Gudiya Nayay Manch — a joint forum of various organisations — held a demonstration outside the Central Bureau Investigation’s office in Shimla on Tuesday.

The group of protesters accused the investigating agency for deliberately delaying the investigating agency. Activists and speakers, who addressed the gathering, called on social organisations and citizens to intensify protests.