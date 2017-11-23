Kotkhai rape and murder: Court extends cops’ judicial custody till Nov 25

The local court on Thursday sent Himachal Pradesh IG Zahur Zaidi, former Shimla SP DW Negi and seven other cops to judicial custody till November 25, in relation to the Kotkhai rape and murder case.

Court is likely to pass an order on the CBI’s plea seeking permission to conduct voice sampling test on November 25. District court bar association had passed a resolution that none of its member will plead case of the accused in the Kotkhai rape and murder case, which sent shock waves across the hill-state.

The bar association will hold a meeting on Thursday afternoon to decide whether to carry on with earlier decision or not. CBI produced all nine cops in court and extended their judicial custody.

No one appeared on behalf of the eight accused arrested earlier in the case pertaining to the custodial death of an accused in same rape and murder case.

Negi was SP Shimla when the rape-murder and custodial death of one of the accused happened. The local court has sent Negi to three-day judicial custody and now Negi will be produced in the court along with eight other cops including IG Zahur Zaidi — who was heating the SIT to investigate Kotkhai rape-murder.

SIT members are in judicial custody till November 23.

As per the Himachal high court’s July 19 order, CBI had registered two cases and taken over investigation in rape-murder case registered on July 6. A naked body of school girl was found in forest of Halaila and after medical examination it was ascertained that she was raped before being eventually murdered. A case registered under Section 302 (murder), 376 (rape) of IPC and section 4 of POCSO Act was registered.

The Himachal police had earlier arrested six accused in this case. Of these, one Suraj Kumar died under mysterious circumstances while in police custody. Police claimed another accused in this case, Rajinder Singh, attacked Suraj inside the lock-up and killed him.

Case of custodial death was registered and CBI arrested eight police officers including Zaidi, DSP Manoj Joshi, SI Rajinder Singh, ASI Deep Chand Sharma and head constables Surat Singh, Mohan Lal, Rafiq Ali and Ranjit Singh were arrested on August 29.