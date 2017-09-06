Kotkhai rape and murder: HC gives two weeks time to CBI to file fresh status

Pulling up the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for “slow pace of probe” in the Kotkhai gangrape and murder as well as the custodial death of an accused, the Himachal Pradesh high court on Wednesday, gave two weeks time to the CBI for filing a fresh status report.

However, unhappy over seeking more time, the HC asked the agency to show some results within one week into the cases. The bench headed by acting chief justice Sanjay Karol and justice Sandeep Sharma listed the matter for September 21.

The CBI told the court that it has to take the arrested accused to Ahmedabad for brain mapping.

The court observed that the CBI should show some progress as soon as possible as the people of the state were concerned about the case.

On August 17, the CBI was directed to complete the probe in two weeks. But the investigation was not completed and the agency moved an application for extension of time.

Inspector general (IG) southern range SZH Zaidi, additional superintendent of police (rural) Bhajan Dev Negi, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Theog Manoj Joshi and other members of the SIT and police officials, who investigated the case, had appeared before the bench on last date.

The HC had earlier expressed dissatisfaction over the probe in the case and the custodial death of an accused and asked the CBI to submit a fresh status report within two weeks.

The high court had ordered the newly arrayed respondents — SIT members — to file the affidavits about their knowledge about the rape and murder case till the case was handed over to the CBI by it on July 19. The state police officers associated with the case have also been asked to submit details of their probe.

The CBI wants to look into the affidavits and match them with the statements recorded with the investigation agency.