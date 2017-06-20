Kovind may land more votes than former presidents Pranab Mukherjee, Pratibha Patil

NDA presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind may end up getting more votes than President Pranab Mukherjee and his predecessor, Pratibha Patil.
Kovind has almost secured 6,09,433 votes, with parties like the Biju Janata Dal, Telangana Rashtra Samithi and the YSR Congress throwing their weight behind him. The AIADMK, the fourth-largest party with 59,000 votes, is also expected to back Kovind. The BJP hopes to split the Opposition camp and rope in more undecided parties for the cause.
Though the Bahujan Samaj Party is yet to officially announce its support for the Dalit candidate, party chief Mayawati has reacted “positively” to his nomination.
While Mukherjee secured 7,13,763 votes in the 2012 election, Patil got 6,38,116 in 2007.
Here’s a detailed look at the country’s presidential polling statistics:
Results of previous Presidential Election
1st Presidential poll (1952)
|Candidate Name
|Votes
| Dr. Rajendra Prasad
| 507,400
| K.T. Shah
| 92,827
| Thatte Lakshman Ganesh
| 2,672
| Chowdhry Hari Ram
| 1,954
| Krishna Kumar Chatterjee
| 533
2nd Presidential poll (1957)
|Candidate Name
|Votes
| Dr. Rajendra Prasad
| 459,698
| Chowdhry Hari Ram
| 2,672
| Nagendra Narayan Das
| 2,000
3rd Presidential poll (1962)
|Candidate Name
|Votes
| Dr. Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan
| 553,067
| Chowdhry Hari Ram
|6,341
| Yamuna Prasad Trisulia
| 3,537
4th Presidential poll (1962)
|Candidate Name
|Votes
| Zakir Hussain
| 471,244
| Kota Subbarao
| 363,971
| Khubi Ram
| 1,369
| Yamuna Prasad Trisulla
| 232
| Bhamburkar Shriniwas Gopal
| 232
| Brahma Deo
| 232
| Krishna Kumar Chatterjee
| 125
| Kumar Kamla Singh
| 125
| Chandradutt Senani
|0
| U.P. Chugani
| 0
| Dr. M.C. Davar
| 0
| Chowdhry Hari Ram
| 0
| Dr. Man Singh Ahluwalia
| 0
| Manohara Holkar
| 0
| Seetharamaiah Ramaswamy Sharma Hoysala
| 0
| Satyabhakt
| 0
5th Presidential poll (1969)
|Candidate Name
|Votes
| Varahagiri Venkata Giri (INDEPENDENT)
| 401,515 / 420,077
| Neelam Sanjeeva Reddy (INDEPENDENT)
| 313,548 / 405,427
| C.D. Deshmukh
| 112,769
| Chandradatt Senani
| 5,814
| Furcharan Kaur
| 940
| Rajabhoj Pandurang Nathuji
| 831
| Babu Lal Mag
| 576
| Chowdhry Hari Ram
| 125
| Sharma Manovihari Anirudh
| 125
| Khubi Ram
| 94
| Bhagmal
| 0
| Krishna Kumar Chatterjee
| 0
| Santosh Singh Kachhwaha
| 0
| Dr. Ramdular Tripathi Chakor
| 0
| Shri Ramanlal Prushottam Vyas
| 0
6th Presidential poll (1974)
|Candidate Name
|Votes
| Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed (INC)
| 754,113
| Tridib Chaudhuri (INDEPENDENT)
| 189,196
7th Presidential poll (1977)
|Candidate Name
|Votes
| Neelam Sanjiva Reddy
|Won unopposed*
*37 candidates filed nominations, 36 got rejected
8th Presidential poll (1982)
|Candidate Name
|Party
|Votes
| Zail Singh
| Indian National Congress
| 754,113
| H.R. Khanna
| Independent
| 282,685
9th Presidential poll (1987)
|Candidate Name
|Party
|Votes
| R. Venkataraman
| Indian National Congress
| 740,148
| V. R. Krishna Iyer
| Independent
| 281,550
| Mithilesh Kumar
| Independent
| 2,223
10th Presidential poll (1992)
|Candidate Name
|Party
|Votes
| Shankar Dayal Sharma
| Indian Nationlal Congress
| 675,864
| G.G. Swell
| Independent
| 346,485
| Ram Jethmalani
| Independent
| 2,704
11th Presidential poll (1997)
|Candidate Name
|Party
|Votes
| K.R. Narayanan
| Indian National Congress
| 956,290
| T.N. Seshan
| Independent
| 50,631
| Kaka Joginder Singh a.k.a. Dharti Pakad
| Independent
| 1,135
12th Presidential poll (2002)
|Candidate Name
|Party
|Votes
| Abdul Kalam
| Independent
| 922,884
| Lakshmi Sahgal
| CPI(M)
| 107,366
13th Presidential poll (2007)
|Candidate Name
|Party
|Votes
| Pratibha Patil
| Indian National Congress
| 638,116
| Bhairon Singh Shekhawat
| Independent
| 331,306
14th Presidential poll (2012)
|Candidate Name
|Party
|Votes
| Pranabh Mukherjee
| Indian National Congress/UPA
| 713,763
| P.A.Sangma
| Independent
| 315,987