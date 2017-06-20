 Kovind may land more votes than former presidents Pranab Mukherjee, Pratibha Patil | india-news | Hindustan Times
Kovind may land more votes than former presidents Pranab Mukherjee, Pratibha Patil

Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind was nominated by the NDA as their nominee for the presidential elections.

india Updated: Jun 20, 2017 16:57 IST
Saubhadra Chatterji
Presidential Election
Prime Minister Narenda Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah with NDA's presidential nominee and Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind in New Delhi on June 19, 2017. (PTI)

NDA presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind may end up getting more votes than President Pranab Mukherjee and his predecessor, Pratibha Patil.

Kovind has almost secured 6,09,433 votes, with parties like the Biju Janata Dal, Telangana Rashtra Samithi and the YSR Congress throwing their weight behind him. The AIADMK, the fourth-largest party with 59,000 votes, is also expected to back Kovind. The BJP hopes to split the Opposition camp and rope in more undecided parties for the cause.

Though the Bahujan Samaj Party is yet to officially announce its support for the Dalit candidate, party chief Mayawati has reacted “positively” to his nomination.

While Mukherjee secured 7,13,763 votes in the 2012 election, Patil got 6,38,116 in 2007.

Here’s a detailed look at the country’s presidential polling statistics:

Results of previous Presidential Election
1st Presidential poll (1952)
Candidate NameVotes
Dr. Rajendra Prasad 507,400
K.T. Shah 92,827
Thatte Lakshman Ganesh 2,672
Chowdhry Hari Ram 1,954
Krishna Kumar Chatterjee 533
2nd Presidential poll (1957)
Candidate NameVotes
Dr. Rajendra Prasad 459,698
Chowdhry Hari Ram 2,672
Nagendra Narayan Das 2,000
3rd Presidential poll (1962)
Candidate NameVotes
Dr. Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan 553,067
Chowdhry Hari Ram 6,341
Yamuna Prasad Trisulia 3,537
4th Presidential poll (1962)
Candidate NameVotes
Zakir Hussain 471,244
Kota Subbarao 363,971
Khubi Ram 1,369
Yamuna Prasad Trisulla 232
Bhamburkar Shriniwas Gopal 232
Brahma Deo 232
Krishna Kumar Chatterjee 125
Kumar Kamla Singh 125
Chandradutt Senani 0
U.P. Chugani 0
Dr. M.C. Davar 0
Chowdhry Hari Ram 0
Dr. Man Singh Ahluwalia 0
Manohara Holkar 0
Seetharamaiah Ramaswamy Sharma Hoysala 0
Satyabhakt 0
5th Presidential poll (1969)
Candidate NameVotes
Varahagiri Venkata Giri (INDEPENDENT) 401,515 / 420,077
Neelam Sanjeeva Reddy (INDEPENDENT) 313,548 / 405,427
C.D. Deshmukh 112,769
Chandradatt Senani 5,814
Furcharan Kaur 940
Rajabhoj Pandurang Nathuji 831
Babu Lal Mag 576
Chowdhry Hari Ram 125
Sharma Manovihari Anirudh 125
Khubi Ram 94
Bhagmal 0
Krishna Kumar Chatterjee 0
Santosh Singh Kachhwaha 0
Dr. Ramdular Tripathi Chakor 0
Shri Ramanlal Prushottam Vyas 0
6th Presidential poll (1974)
Candidate NameVotes
Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed (INC) 754,113
Tridib Chaudhuri (INDEPENDENT) 189,196
7th Presidential poll (1977)
Candidate NameVotes
Neelam Sanjiva Reddy Won unopposed*
*37 candidates filed nominations, 36 got rejected
8th Presidential poll (1982)
Candidate NamePartyVotes
Zail Singh Indian National Congress 754,113
H.R. Khanna Independent 282,685
9th Presidential poll (1987)
Candidate NamePartyVotes
R. Venkataraman Indian National Congress 740,148
V. R. Krishna Iyer Independent 281,550
Mithilesh Kumar Independent 2,223
10th Presidential poll (1992)
Candidate NamePartyVotes
Shankar Dayal Sharma Indian Nationlal Congress 675,864
G.G. Swell Independent 346,485
Ram Jethmalani Independent 2,704
11th Presidential poll (1997)
Candidate NamePartyVotes
K.R. Narayanan Indian National Congress 956,290
T.N. Seshan Independent 50,631
Kaka Joginder Singh a.k.a. Dharti Pakad Independent 1,135
12th Presidential poll (2002)
Candidate NamePartyVotes
Abdul Kalam Independent 922,884
Lakshmi Sahgal CPI(M) 107,366
13th Presidential poll (2007)
Candidate NamePartyVotes
Pratibha Patil Indian National Congress 638,116
Bhairon Singh Shekhawat Independent 331,306
14th Presidential poll (2012)
Candidate NamePartyVotes
Pranabh Mukherjee Indian National Congress/UPA 713,763
P.A.Sangma Independent 315,987

