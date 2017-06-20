Kovind may land more votes than former presidents Pranab Mukherjee, Pratibha Patil

NDA presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind may end up getting more votes than President Pranab Mukherjee and his predecessor, Pratibha Patil.

Kovind has almost secured 6,09,433 votes, with parties like the Biju Janata Dal, Telangana Rashtra Samithi and the YSR Congress throwing their weight behind him. The AIADMK, the fourth-largest party with 59,000 votes, is also expected to back Kovind. The BJP hopes to split the Opposition camp and rope in more undecided parties for the cause.

Though the Bahujan Samaj Party is yet to officially announce its support for the Dalit candidate, party chief Mayawati has reacted “positively” to his nomination.

While Mukherjee secured 7,13,763 votes in the 2012 election, Patil got 6,38,116 in 2007.

Here’s a detailed look at the country’s presidential polling statistics: