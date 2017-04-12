 Kulbhushan Jadhav death sentence: Bilawal Bhutto says his party against capital punishment | india-news | Hindustan Times
Kulbhushan Jadhav death sentence: Bilawal Bhutto says his party against capital punishment

india Updated: Apr 12, 2017 07:26 IST
PTI
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (R), chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), addresses supporters as he leads a rally against corruption to Faisalabad, from Lahore on January 19.(AFP FILE)

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has indirectly opposed the death sentence handed out to Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav for “spying”, saying the issue is controversial but his party is against capital punishment “on principle”.

“The issue of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav is controversial. He must not have been here in the first place,” Bilawal told reporters on Tuesday.

Recalling that his maternal grandfather Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was also sentenced to death, he said his party is against capital punishment on principle.

PPP Punjab president and former federal information minister Qamar Zaman Kaira said the India’s reaction on Jadhav’s death sentence was “natural”.

“In fact Nawaz Sharif government has failed to tell the world about the chargesheet on Jadhav. Had India arrested such a Pakistani spy it would have propagated a lot in the world,” he said.

Pakistan’s former attorney general Anwar Mansoor Khan said Jadhav can file a review appeal before the army chief or the Supreme Court against his sentence.

“In case of rejection of his petition, he may file mercy plea before the President,” he said, adding this is a long process and it may take more than two years.

Pakistan sentenced Jadhav to death for carrying out espionage and sabotage activities in Balochistan and Karachi, the military’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) had said in a statement.

According to ISPR, Jadhav alias Hussein Mubarak Patel was arrested on March 3, 2016 from Mashkel area of Balochistan for his “involvement in espionage and sabotage actives” in Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province and Karachi city.

India had acknowledged that Jadhav had served with the navy but denied that he has any connection with the government.

