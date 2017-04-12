Jadhav on death row: NC leader says Pak legal system robust, can’t doubt it

There was no reason to doubt Pakistan’s legal system, senior National Conference leader Sheikh Mustafa Kamal has said after a military court in that country awarded death sentence to retried Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav for spying.

Jadhav’s sentencing that came as a shock has caused widespread anger, with India warning the neighbour of serious consequences for ties if 46-year-old Jadhav was executed.

“Why should anybody doubt the legal system of Pakistan without any proof just because New Delhi doesn’t like the country,” the Kashmiri leader said on Tuesday, a day after Jadhav’s sentencing.

As far as he knew, spies were always tried in army courts in Pakistan, where a convict could seek relief from the supreme court and even the president, said Kamal, who is an uncle of former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah.

India says charges against Jadhav are concocted.

The NC leader said Jadhav’s conviction was an internal matter of Pakistan.

“It is a legal matter and if there is any objection we should bring proof… we should present proof to indicate where they have wronged. Why should Delhi question the legal system of Pakistan,” he said.

Kamal, known for his controversial statements, also accused Delhi of Pakistan bashing, which he said had worsened the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The fact is today’s government does not like Pakistan. There is inherent deep rooted hatred of Pakistan in the establishment in Delhi, not the people of India. They should give it up,” he said.

Delhi’s view point may not have a bearing on rest of the country but it had repercussions for Jammu and Kashmir.

“And I am sure the J&K problem is hanging fire since 1947 as a legacy of partition. New Delhi is trying its utmost to go around the problem instead of heading for the problem straight, this further complicates the issue of J&K,” said Kamal.

His views are in line with the recent remarks of his older brother, Farooq Abdullah, who recently contested the Srinagar Lok Sabha bypoll and stirred a controversy by saying stone-pelting youth were giving up their life for resolution of the Kashmir issue.

Pakistan was a failed state and India should help it instead of creating more problems, Kamal said.

“I am saying openly it is a failed state. Instead of helping a neighbour, they removed half of it in the form of Bangladesh,” he said.