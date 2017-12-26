 Kulbhushan Jadhav’s wife, mother meet Sushma Swaraj upon return from Pakistan | india-news | Hindustan Times
Kulbhushan Jadhav’s wife, mother meet Sushma Swaraj upon return from Pakistan

The wife and mother on Monday met convicted Jadhav from behind a glass barrier in Islamabad for the first time since his arrest in March 2016.

india Updated: Dec 26, 2017 13:51 IST
Agencies
The wife, centre, and mother, left, of imprisoned Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, gesture to media upon arrival with an Indian diplomat, left, for meeting with Jadhav at Foreign Ministry in Islamabad on Monday.
The wife, centre, and mother, left, of imprisoned Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, gesture to media upon arrival with an Indian diplomat, left, for meeting with Jadhav at Foreign Ministry in Islamabad on Monday. (AP Photo)

Former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav’s wife Chetankul and mother Avanti met external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj in New Delhi on Tuesday, a day after they visited the alleged Indian spy sentenced to death by a military court in Pakistan.

Foreign secretary S Jaishankar and ministry of external affairs (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar were also present at Sushma Swaraj’s residence.

His wife and mother returned on Tuesday morning after meeting the convicted Jadhav from behind a glass barrier at the Pakistan foreign ministry in Islamabad for the first time since his arrest in March 2016.

The Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) clarified that the screen was placed due to security reasons and that Jadhav already knew this would be the setting.

“It was there due to security reasons. We had already told them that you will be able to meet him but a security barrier would be there,” Dr Mohammed Faisal, Pakistan Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, replied to a poser by ANI, in a press briefing in Islamabad.

Pakistan, however, said this would not be the last such meeting but described Jadhav as the “face of Indian terrorism”.

In what appeared to be choreographed moves, the Pakistani foreign office released photos of the meeting, a pre-recorded video of Jadhav, sentenced to death for alleged espionage, thanking the Pakistani government, and a medical report that claimed he was in good health.

