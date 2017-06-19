Lakhisarai gang rape an ‘aberration’, Nitish fine with Bihar law and order

Facing criticism for poor law and order situation in the state, especially after a girl was gang raped and thrown out of a moving train in Lakhisarai, last week, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar said here on Monday that a police special Investigation Team (SIT) had been set up to probe the incident.

“An SIT has been formed by the district police to probe the incident and one of the accused persons has been arrested,” Kumar said on the sidelines of his Jan Samvad, a weekly programme in which he participates to get a feedback on governance related issues.

Terming the incident a ‘heinous crime’, the chief minister said strict instructions had been issued for taking action against the culprits. One person had been arrested and the police were trying to arrest another accused,” he said.

However, citing the Lakhisarai incident as an ‘aberration’, Kumar gave a thumbs up to state’s overall law and order situation. “A perception being created by some people that things are not good in Bihar. But that’s not the case,” he said.

“Bihar is placed at the 22nd position in the rate of crime as per National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) data. Our performance on rime control and investigation of crime fronts is good,” he said.

Kumar said that crime took place everywhere but a different perception was created about Bihar. But the conviction rate is very high in the state,” he said.

After the Lakhisarai incident, union minister of state for rural development Ram Kripal Yadav had said that the situation in Bihar was deteriorating rapidly, with criminals moving around without any fear of the law-enforcing authorities.

“Public order is nowhere to be found in the state. Criminals are no more afraid of the government or the police. Every other day, serious incidents are witnessed in the state and the culprits are fearless as if they know they will never get caught,” Yadav told a news agency.

Expressing similar sentiments, former president of Delhi Mahila Congress and ex-Chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Barkha Shukla Singh said that such incidents had turned very common in Bihar and the state government should pay attention to them.

As per the data available from January 2017 to April 2017 (four months), Bihar witnessed 368 cases of rape during the period against 1008 reported in 2016 and 1041 in 2015.

The state recorded 67,819 cases of cognizable crime in first four months of 2017 against 1,89,681 in 2016 and 1,95,397 in 2015. Again, 2,838 cases of kidnapping, including kidnapping for marriage, were reported from January to April 2017. The figure stood at 7,324 in 2016 and 7,127 in 2015.

In the first four months of this year, three incidents of bank dacoity were registered as against eight reported in 2016 and nine in 2015.

Kumar said that there was no let up on the issue of law and order. “There is regular monitoring at the DGP level. We get reports every day. After prohibition, the crime rate has come down further,” he claimed, adding, any laxity on the part of officials would not be taken lightly.