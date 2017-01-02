Lalmatia mine collapse in Jharkhand: Panel to submit report in a month

The high-powered panel set up to examine the cause of CIL arm Eastern Coalfields’ opencast coal mine collapse at Lalmatia in Jharkhand will submit its report in a month.

The high-powered committee under the chairmanship of the CMD of Central Mine Planning and Design Institute (CMPDI), consultancy arm of Coal India Ltd (CIL), “shall submit its report within one month,” the coal PSU said in a memorandum.

The six-member panel will examine the cause of the accident, human failure, if any, whether the accident could have been avoided by taking identified corrective measures, it said.

The panel will also examine measures that can be taken to avoid recurrence of such accidents in the future in Rajmahal OCP and other open cast mines of CIL with similar workings, it added.

According to an ECL official, 18 bodies have been recovered from the site of the collapse.

RR Mishra, officiating CMD of ECL, on Sunday said, “We are carrying on the rescue operations in a systematic manner so that the situation does not aggravate as the debris is too much and it should not fall.”

Danger zones have been declared around the place of incident to restrict the entry of people there. Police and CISF officials have been stationed to restrict entry of people in the danger zone.

The Central Mine Planning and Design Institute has deployed magneto meters along with imaging system for locating magnetic and conductive material up to a depth of 80 meters.

The incident occurred on December 29 when a massive mound of earth came crashing down on excavators at Lalmatia open cast coal mine of Eastern Coalfields Ltd, the worst such disaster in over a decade.