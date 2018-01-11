Lalu Prasad not to move HC for bail during ‘inauspicious’ period

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad, who is behind bars in the fodder scam, has told his counsel not to move the Jharkhand high court for his bail during the ‘inauspicious’ Kharmaas period, the former Bihar CM’s advocate said.

Devout Hindus, particularly in north India, refrain from doing anything auspicious during this period as it is believed that any work started at that time would not yield fruitful returns.

“Kharmaas is considered to be bad and auspicious works like marriage, house warming are strictly prohibited in this period. Astrologically, the period is related with the movement of Sun, Venus and Jupiter that produces bad effect during this period,” said Ranchi-based priest Awdesh Mishra.

Mishra added the ‘inauspicious’ period began on December 14, 2017 and will end on January 14 of this year.

Confirming Prasad’s instruction, his advocate, Prabhat Kumar, said: “We got the copy of the fodder scam judgment on January 7. We are preparing the appeal-cum-bail petition. As per my client’s instruction, it will be filed in the Jharkhand high court soon after end of Kharmaas”.

Prasad was sentenced to a three-and-a-half-year jail term in a fodder scam case on December 23 of last year and is currently serving time at the Birsa Munda Central Jail.

RJD men who surrendered in false case

The two RJD workers, who had surrendered in a false case to get themselves lodged in the same prison as Prasad, were released on Thursday.

Madan Yadav and Lakshman Kumar came out of the Birsa Munda Central Jail (BMCJ) after police submitted a final form before the court, stating that the criminal case in which they had surrendered was a false one.

The duo with the help of Sumit Yadav, Madan’s nephew, had successfully got an FIR registered against themselves so that they could allegedly serve Prasad inside the jail.

“The recommended proceedings against the complainant under IPC Section 182 (false information with intent to cause public servant to use his lawful power to the injury of another person) and 211 (false charge of offence made with intent to injure),” said deputy SP Raj Kumar Mehta.