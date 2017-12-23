Lalu Prasad’s conviction in fodder scam: BJP targets UPA over graft, RJD says ‘dirty politics’

The Bharatiya Janata Party latched on to RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s conviction in a fodder scam case on Saturday to hit out at the Congress, saying the United Progressive Alliance was an “alliance of corruption”.

Union minister JP Nadda also rejected Prasad’s claim of a BJP conspiracy behind his conviction and said the cases were pursued when the UPA was in power.

“It has been proved that Lalu Prasad (a Congress ally) indulged in corruption and the decision has been given by the court. How does the BJP figure in it? It is the alliance between the Congress and Lalu Prasad’s party when all such actions have taken place.

“Over three years after it was ousted from power, we still see one case after another coming out and courts are indicting and convicting them. So, this itself speaks of the deeds done by them,” the senior BJP leader told reporters.

BJP leaders have also cited the recent conviction of former Jharkhand chief minister Madhu Koda, who came to power in an alliance with the Congress, in a corruption case to attack the opposition party.

Nadda’s remarks came after Lalu Prasad’s RJD blamed “dirty politics” and the “caged parrot (read CBI)” for the conviction.

Speaking to reporters, RJD leader Manoj Jha said the “caged parrot” (as Supreme Court once referred to the Central Bureau of Investigation) had been unleashed on political rivals who did not bow before the BJP.

He emphasised that this decision would not weaken the RJD workers’ resolve to fight their rivals politically.

Targeting the BJP, Jha said that 11, Ashok Road (the BJP headquarters in Delhi) “is a washing machine that washes all taints of a person who goes there and bows before them”.

“This conviction by a lower CBI court can possibly get quashed in the high court. We have seen many such cases. But our concern is the politics behind it, the politics that tries to subdue you through such means because it cannot counter you politically,” Jha said.

“What do we do of the caged parrot that does not see a 16,000 times spike in a person’s income because that person is influential. Two people are running the country and are shattering traditions and demolishing institutions,” he added.

The “16,000 times spike in a person’s income” comment is a reference to the increase in turnover of a company headed by BJP President Amit Shah’s son, after the party came to power.

Lalu, for his part, said he would keep on fighting for social causes till his last breath.

“To hide its failures, false rhetoric and to get votes, the BJP uses every dirty immoral trick in politics to change the public perception of its opponents,” he said in a series of tweets.