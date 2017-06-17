Lalu’s deputy CM son Tejashwi performs Rudrabhishek, blames BJP for troubles

Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad’s elder son, Tej Pratap, has just come back from Mathura, where he paid obeisance to Lord Krishna last week to wish away troubles in which his family finds itself in and to tame ‘enemies’.

On Saturday, it was the turn of Bihar deputy chief minister and Lalu’s younger son, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, to follow suit.

Tejashwi visited the famous, centuries-old Hariharnath and Gaurishankar temples in quick succession at Sonepur on the confluence of the Ganga and Gandak, during which he performed Rudrabhishek, spending close to three hours on the premises.

Priests said the deputy chief minister performed the Rudrabhishek using turmeric, bhasma, ashtagandha, scented oil, honey and ghee amid chanting of Vedic mantras to Lord Shiva, walking half a kilometre barefooted to reach the sanctum.

His father had earlier performed the same rituals, besides a Sudarshan Yajna to tame evil, offering 108 coconuts, 108 litres of cow milk and other ingredients needed for the rituals.

“Since Saturn is not in a favourable position vis-a-vis Tejashwi’s ‘rashi’, offering prayers before the joint idol of Gauri and Shankar and performing Rudrabhishek as per the Hindu tradition is supposed to usher in peace and tame negative influences,” one of the high priests informed HT.

The visits of the two brothers to temples come in the wake of allegations of amassing of property by Lalu Prasad and them and the cancellation of a petrol pump in Patna in the name of Tej Pratap over issues of misrepresentation, on Saturday.

Senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi has claimed to have unearthed proofs of undeclared property in the name of the two brothers, including a mall on the outskirts of Patna and several other properties in the name of five of Lalu Prasad’s daughters, including the eldest, Misa Bharti, who now faces an income-tax probe.

Lalu Prasad himself is facing fodder scam charges, which were recently revived at the Supreme Court’s bidding after the special CBI court, Ranchi challenged his bail and amalgamation of some cases of Dumka and Doranda treasuries.

Tejashwi was provoked by the presence of a strong media contingent to indulge in a fusillade against the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, blaming the saffron party for raising allegations, which he said were “purely baseless”.

He said the cancellation of the petrol pump allotted in his brother’s name by Bharat Petroleum, was done under a well planned BJP conspiracy, adding, “it has no copyright on Hindu religion and sanskar (propriety)”.

Explaining away his visit to the Hariharnath temple, he said he had inherited spirituality from his family, the sole reason he had visited the temple for.

The worries, however, showed when he said that his father Lalu Prasad was being targeted by the BJP out of a political vendetta, fearing that his initiative to bring together the opposition, would push the BJP out of power in 2019.

“The central government is leaving no stones unturned to demoralise and disturb Lalu Prasad out of political fear of being washed out in the next parliamentary elections,” he alleged.