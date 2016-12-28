Lalu slams Modi on demonetisation, RJD members protest across Bihar

Bihar’s ruling alliance partner Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Wednesday organised sit-ins in Patna and all district headquarters against demonetisation, with party chief Lalu Prasad accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of cheating the country’s people.

“Modi has derailed the economy through demonetisation, which had led to increased job losses,” Lalu Prasad said while participating in the ‘maha dharna’ at Gardanibagh.

The former Bihar chief minister urged the people to remove Modi to save the country.

“People across the country are facing problems and are forced to struggle for their own white money and for survival of small businesses to farming after demonetisation. Modi has cheated the country,” Lalu said in his address at the protest venue.

RJD president Lalu Prasad at a 'Maha-Dharna' at Gardanibagh in Patna on Wednesday. (PTI photo)

The RJD is part of the ‘Maha Gathbandhan’ or state-level grand alliance with chief minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal-United and the Congress. Kumar has supported demonetisation.

The RJD chief dubbed demonetisation as “anti-poor, anti-worker and anti-farmer”.

“The Modi-led NDA government at the Centre is against the poor, labourers and farmers,” the former Union minister added.

Lalu Prasad said a large number of migrant workers from Bihar were returning to their native villages following the shutdown of factories after the Centre scrapped old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes.

“More than anyone, the poorest of the poor have been badly hit by demonetisation. The poor are in deep trouble and battling for survival,” he said. Lalu Prasad said his party planned to hold a massive rally here early next year.