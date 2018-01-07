Lalu to seek parole for elder sister’s last rites

RJD chief Lalu Prasad, sentenced to three and a half rites years in jail in fodder scam, would seek a parole for the funeral rites of his elder sister, Gangotri Devi, who died on Sunday, his son Tejashwi said.

While the cremation of 75-year-old Devi, who died of a massive heart attack, would be held on Monday, the Rashtriya Janata Dal chief was expected to attend the teharvin, or the 13th day ceremony, sources said.

A CBI court had on Saturday ordered Prasad in jail almost two weeks after finding him guilty of cheating and conspiracy in a fodder scam case involving fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 89.27 lakh from a government treasury 21 years ago.

“We are going to move an application soon,” Prasad’s son and former deputy chief minister of Bihar Tejashwi said when asked if the RJD chief would seek parole for sister’s funeral.

Prasad is lodged in neighbouring Jharkhand’s Birsa Munda Central Jail in the state capital Ranchi.

A widow, Devi would be cremated at her husband’s native village of Chakrapan in Gopalganj district, sources said. She is survived by three children and

Tejashwi, his mother, Rabri Devi, and elder brother Tej Pratap rushed to Devi’s home in Patna. It was a big personal loss for the family, Tejashwi said.

“She died of severe aortic stenosis (constriction of the heart valve, which led to frequent breathlessness), acute myocardial infarction (heart attack) and left ventricle dysfunction,” one of the doctors attending on Devi said.

She was advised to go for a valve replacement but she was reluctant due to her advanced age, the doctor said on condition of anonymity.

RJD source claimed she had been fasting and praying for her brother before she took ill.