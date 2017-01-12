Lalu Yadav to get Rs 10,000 as Bihar govt pension for role in opposing Emergency

RJD president Lalu Prasad would now receive a monthly pension of Rs 10,000 under the JP Senani Samman Pension Scheme.

Prasad’s application has been approved making him eligible to get a monthly pension of Rs 10,000 under JP Senani Samman Pension Scheme, officials in the state home department said.

Prasad, who was a student leader when Jayprakash Narayan, popularly known as JP, launched “Sampoorna Kranti” (total revolution) in 1974 and was jailed under MISA (Maintenance of Internal Security Act).

Prasad would be eligible to get the monthly pension in accordance with the amendment brought in the scheme in 2015, as per which, those who served jail term between one month to six months would get a monthly pension of Rs 5,000 and those who were jailed for more than six months will receive Rs 10,000 pension a month, the officials said.

Prasad falls in the second category as per government records and is now eligible for Rs 10,000 pension.

The pension scheme, in honour of Loknayak Jay Prakash Narayan, was brought by chief minister Nitish Kumar in 2009 during his first tenure (2005-10). Kumar himself is a close disciple of JP and was jailed during the agitation.

A total of 3,100 persons get pension under the scheme, including senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi.

Nitish Kumar is also eligible for the pension but he is not taking it, the officials said.