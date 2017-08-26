Landslides in Mizoram snap road links, 7 buildings collapse

Seven buildings, including a church, collapsed in Aizawl and nearby villages due to multiple landslides triggered by heavy rains in Mizoram since Thursday, officials said on Saturday.

Many places of the state were cut off due to road blocks caused by landslides.

A three-storied building collapsed at Lengpui village near Aizawl on Thursday night and six buildings, including a church, were buried under a massive landslide at nearby Phunchawng village, the officials said.

Champhai district, bordering Myanmar, was cut off from Aizawl as landslides blocked the Aizawl-Champhai road at various places while the road link from Aizawl to south Mizoram’s Lunglei district via Thenzawl also snapped due to at least six landslides.

Many roads in several parts of Aizawl, including at Tuikual North locality, were blocked due to landslides and work was on to clear the roads.