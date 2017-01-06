Lashkar-e-Taiba militant killed in encounter in Budgam

A Lashkar-e-Taiba militant was killed in an encounter with the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police in Budgam early on Friday.

Muzzafar Ahmed, who was earlier associated with al-Badr, was killed in the encounter that started around midnight at Gulzarpora Machowa area. He was one of the longest-surviving local militants in the region.

One SOG personnel was injured in the incident, official sources said.

In another incident, unknown gunmen opened fire at the residence of NC MLC Showkat Ganie in Chitargam in Shopian late on Thursday forcing guards there to retaliate. No casualties were reported.

Ganie was not at his residence when the incident happened, sources said.

(With agency inputs)