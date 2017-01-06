 Lashkar-e-Taiba militant killed in encounter in Budgam | india-news | Hindustan Times
Lashkar-e-Taiba militant killed in encounter in Budgam

india Updated: Jan 06, 2017 09:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
In this file photo from July 11, 2016, police man stands guard near a barbed wire during curfew in Srinagar. Muzzafar Ahmed, who was earlier associated with al-Badr, was killed in the encounter that started around midnight at Gulzarpora Machowa area. (Waseem Andrabi / Hindustan Times)

A Lashkar-e-Taiba militant was killed in an encounter with the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police in Budgam early on Friday.

Muzzafar Ahmed, who was earlier associated with al-Badr, was killed in the encounter that started around midnight at Gulzarpora Machowa area. He was one of the longest-surviving local militants in the region.

One SOG personnel was injured in the incident, official sources said.

In another incident, unknown gunmen opened fire at the residence of NC MLC Showkat Ganie in Chitargam in Shopian late on Thursday forcing guards there to retaliate. No casualties were reported.

Ganie was not at his residence when the incident happened, sources said.

(With agency inputs)

