Lashkar militant killed in encounter, cop injured in J-K’s Bandipora

india Updated: Jan 19, 2017 11:25 IST
PTI, Srinagar
Representative picture. A LeT militant was killed in north Kashmir in a gun battle with security forces on Jan. 19, 2017.(AP)

A Lashkar-e-Taiba militant was killed on Wednesday while a policeman was injured in an encounter in Bandipora district of north Kashmir.

On specific intelligence input about presence of militants in Hajin area of Bandipora, security forces launched a cordon and search operation, a police official said.

He said during the search operation, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, which was retaliated in which a militant was killed.

A police constable was also injured in the gunfight, the official said, adding he has been referred to a hospital here.

The militant belonged to LeT outfit, the official said.

He said some miscreants pelted stones on the security forces near the encounter site. Further details were awaited.

<