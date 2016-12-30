 Last date for submission of JEE form extended to Jan 16 | india-news | Hindustan Times
Last date for submission of JEE form extended to Jan 16

india Updated: Dec 30, 2016 23:46 IST
PTI, New Delhi
Students going inside exam center to take JEE (Main) exam on April 3, 2016. (HT Photo)

The CBSE has extended till January 16 the last date for online submission of application form for JEE (Main)- 2017.

In a statement released here, the Board said the date has been extended up to January 16, 2017, (11.59 PM) in view of requests from candidates, parents as well as schools.

Candidates may pay fee till January 17 (11.59PM), the statement said.

Other terms and conditions for online submission of application form will remain the same, the CBSE said.

The last date for online submission of application form JEE (Main) - 2017 shall not be extended any further, the CBSE said.

Earlier January 2 was the last date for online submission of the application form.

