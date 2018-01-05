Last day of Parliament winter session: Debate on triple talaq, GST today

The deadlock on the triple talaq bill in the Rajya Sabha continues, with the government rejecting the opposition’s insistence on sending the bill to a Select Committee for detailed scrutiny.

With no agreement, the government placed the bill on Thursday in the bottom in the list of business, which the opposition strongly objected to and demanded that its motions for referring the bill to a Select Committee be taken up immediately. It remains to be seen whether the government lists the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017, which seeks to criminalise instant divorce by uttering talaq thrice, for consideration on Friday.

Here’s what is happening on the last day of the winter session:

• BJP questions credibility of Jadhav video

The BJP slammed Pakistan over the release of a video of former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav.

“Such videos will be taken seriously only if those circulating the video are credible enough. Unfortunately, Pakistan does not understand that their credibility has reached a nadir. Nobody is now ready to believe what Pakistan is saying, no matter how many such videos they decide to bring out,” BJP vice president and Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe told ANI.

Another BJP MP Prabhat Jha also questioned the credibility of the video. “It would be a mistake to think that Pakistan could release a credible video of Kulbhushan Jadhav,” Jha told ANI.

• Congress issues whip

The Congress issued a whip on Friday for its members in the Rajya Sabha, asking them to remain present in the house on the last day of the session.

• Bills to be introduced, or taken up for debate and discussion

The Rajya Sabha will take up for consideration the Goods and Services Tax (Compensation to States) Amendment Bill, 2017, the triple talaq bill or the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017, the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill, 2013, the Central Road Fund (Amendment) Bill, 2017, the State Banks (Repeal and Amendment) Bill, 2017, the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2017.

In the Lok Sabha, the government will seek to withdraw the Consumer Protection Bill, 2015 and introduce the Consumer Protection Bill, 2018. The lower house will also take up the New Delhi International Arbitration Centre Bill, 2018, the Payment of Gratuity (Amendment) Bill, 2017, the Dentists (Amendment) Bill, 2017, the National Council for Teacher Education (Amendment) Bill, 2017 and the Representation of the People (Amendment) Bill, 2017.