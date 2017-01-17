Law commission gets tough with people who make, sell adulterated food

Those convicted of manufacturing and selling adulterated food may end up spending their lives in jail and pay Rs 10 lakh as fine, if recommendations of the Law Commission in this regard are accepted.

In its report The Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2017 (Provisions dealing with Food Adulteration) submitted to the Law Ministry on Tuesday, the law panel has proposed amendments to sections 272 and 273 of the Indian Penal Code.

The Commission has recommended harsher punishments than the present six-month jail term.

Grading “injury” to those consuming these adulterated products into various categories, the Commission has recommended different jail terms and fines.

While section 272 deals with manufacture of adulterated items, section 273 deals with their sale.

According to the amendments proposed, a “non grievous injury” may attract jail term of one year and a fine of Rs 3 lakh.

A grievous injury may lead to a jail term of 6 years and a fine of Rs 5 lakh.

In case of death of a person after consuming adulterated food , the panel has recommended life in jail and a fine of Rs 10 lakh for people found guilty of selling the food.

The Union Home Ministry had asked the Commission to recommend changes to the two sections of IPC after a Supreme Court order.