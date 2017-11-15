Law ministry proposes new laws for better ease of doing business rankings

The Union ministry of law and justice has prepared three draft bills to make amendments in key laws to further improve India’s ease of doing business (EOB) rankings and “promoting India as a business and investment-friendly destination”, a source has said.

The ministry is pushing for changes in the law in the upcoming session of Parliament, which is expected to be short, and the proposals will come up before the cabinet in the coming days, a top official told Hindustan Times.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants the government to work on turning India into an alternative destination to Singapore for international arbitration, officials and ministers have said in the past.

The World Bank had released its rankings for 192 countries on October 31 in which India finished at the 100th rank, up 30 places from last year, which the government described as a quantum leap.

The ministry has recommended that the Commercial Courts, Commercial Division and Commercial Appellate Division of High Courts Act 2015 should be modified to reduce the pecuniary jurisdiction of commercial courts from Rs 1 crore to Rs 3 lakh, enabling the resolution of a larger number of commercial disputes and faster.

The ministry also wants to amend the law to enable setting up of commercial courts in territories over which only high courts have original civil jurisdiction. Delhi is one such state and the time and money spent on commercial dispute resolution in the capital is key to the EOB rankings.

The government is keen to bring in a statute and set up a New Delhi Centre for Arbitration, the official said, adding, “We are working on the final nomenclature.”

A high powered committee set up under Justice BN Srikrishna in August recommended that the government should take over the International Centre for Alternative Dispute Resolution (ICADR) and use it to turn India into a hub for international arbitration.

“The new rankings make it clear that India is becoming a paradigm of best practices in the regulatory framework for business. We have now started work on breaking into the top 50,” a source in the ministry involved with the process said.

The law ministry, apart from working on the key area of ‘enforcing contracts’, also “facilitate other ministries and departments through legal advice and by rendering adept services in bringing several legislative & administrative proposals which eventually helped in improving India’s ranking in the report,” a document prepared by the legal affairs secretary Suresh Chandra said.

Earlier this year, Chandra chaired four different meetings with representatives of different ministries, lawyers and law firms on the Indian side. A meeting was also held between law ministry officials and a WB team on the issue on May 30. The ministry’s note was prepared based on the meetings.

“The indicator of ‘enforcing contracts’ measures the time and cost for resolving a commercial dispute through a local court of the first instance, and the quality of judicial processes index, evaluating whether each economy has adopted a series of good practices that promote quality and efficiency in the court system,” it added.