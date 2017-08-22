Law panel to study triple talaq order before writing civil code report: Official

The Law Commission is set to burn the midnight oil in the coming days to examine the Supreme Court order on triple talaq as it will provide a guideline to the panel in drafting its report on the uniform civil code, a senior functionary said on Tuesday.

The law panel will also ascertain whether the verdict striking down the practice of triple talaq can shed light on what personal law is according to the constitution bench.

It will also seek answers on the issue of religious faith and religious practice in the 400-page order.

Once the report is ready in the coming months, the government will place it before an all-party meeting to decide on the future course of action.

The law panel, which advises the government on complex legal issues, will now involve various stakeholders for discussion to complete its report on the common code. It has already received thousands of written views on the common code.

When the issue of triple talaq was pending in the apex court, it had decided to go slow on its common code report as it believed that the order will be a guideline to the panel in drafting its recommendations.