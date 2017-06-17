Leh-Delhi Jet Airways flight diverted to Jaipur due to bad weather

A city-bound Jet Airways flight from Leh with 128 passengers and seven crew members on board was diverted to Jaipur due to bad weather on Friday.

Due to the diversion, the flight crew declared fuel emergency to ensure that adequate priority for landing was accorded at the Jaipur airport, Jet Airways said in a statement.

As per standard operating procedures, the crew progressively informed air traffic controllers of their fuel status, it said.

“Jet Airways flight 9W 2369 from Leh to Delhi was diverted to Jaipur due air traffic congestion emanating from inclement weather,” the airline said.

The Boeing 737 aircraft with 128 passengers and seven crew members landed safely with adequate fuel, it said.

The flight departed to Delhi after refuelling and receiving required clearances from the airport authorities, the statement added.