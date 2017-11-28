LeT operative carrying out reconnaissance of key installations held in Lucknow

Security agencies arrested on Tuesday an alleged Lashkar-e-Taiba operative and claimed that he was carrying out reconnaissance of vital installations such as army camps and power projects, officials said.

They said that the accused, identified as Abdul Naeem Sheikh, a resident of Aurangabad in Maharashtra, was arrested from Lucknow.

Sheikh was wanted in connection with a terror case since 2014 and had been on the run.

The case has been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for further probe, the officials said.

It is alleged that Sheikh had visited Kashmir where he had carried out a recce mission involving some vital installations, including Army camps and power projects.

The officials claimed that he had also visited some places in Himachal Pradesh, especially Kasol, which is being frequented by Israeli nationals.

The security agencies have claimed that Sheikh had been roped in for recce mission similar to that undertaken by David Headley, a Pakistan-American, who is at present serving a prison sentence of 35 years at a US jail for his involvement in terror activities and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks of 2008.