 Lightning strike kills 2, injures 10 in Himachal Pradesh | india-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 05, 2017-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Lightning strike kills 2, injures 10 in Himachal Pradesh

india Updated: Apr 05, 2017 17:27 IST
Lightning

Smoke billowing out of a building after it was struck by lightning, triggering fire, in Shimla on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

Two persons were killed and 10 injured, including two police personnel, in an incident of lightning strike on Wednesday at Rampur Sub-Division’s Khadahan village, around 130 km from here.

The incident took place when a police party along with some people were entering a vehicle with the body of an unidentified person, police said.

Gulshan and Tara Chand, both residents of Khadahan, died on the spot while Station House Officer (SHO) Sanjeev Kumar and Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Hoshiar Singh were injured, they said.

Three seriously injured persons have been referred by doctors to the IGMC Hospital here and the rest are receiving treatment at the Khaneri Civil Hospital, police said.

Those who had entered the vehicle received minor injuries. Others fell to the ground or became unconscious when the lightning struck, they said.

tags

more from india

Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Promotional Feature

Recommended for you