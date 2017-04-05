Lightning strike kills 2, injures 10 in Himachal Pradesh

Two persons were killed and 10 injured, including two police personnel, in an incident of lightning strike on Wednesday at Rampur Sub-Division’s Khadahan village, around 130 km from here.

The incident took place when a police party along with some people were entering a vehicle with the body of an unidentified person, police said.

Gulshan and Tara Chand, both residents of Khadahan, died on the spot while Station House Officer (SHO) Sanjeev Kumar and Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Hoshiar Singh were injured, they said.

Three seriously injured persons have been referred by doctors to the IGMC Hospital here and the rest are receiving treatment at the Khaneri Civil Hospital, police said.

Those who had entered the vehicle received minor injuries. Others fell to the ground or became unconscious when the lightning struck, they said.