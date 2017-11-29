 ‘Like a queen’: In India, Ivanka Trump embodies US glamour | india-news | Hindustan Times
‘Like a queen’: In India, Ivanka Trump embodies US glamour

Locals strained behind security barricades near a medieval fort hoping for a glimpse of their VIP visitor

india Updated: Nov 29, 2017 15:52 IST
Ivanka Trump, daughter of US President Donald Trump, during the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) in Hyderabad, India November 29, 2017.
Ivanka Trump, daughter of US President Donald Trump, during the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) in Hyderabad, India November 29, 2017. (Reuters Photo)

Ivanka Trump came to India to talk about empowering female entrepreneurs. But for many in this centuries-old southern city that has emerged as a technology hub, her trip has been a chance to savour the glamour of the American president’s family. (Live updates)

On Wednesday, locals strained behind security barricades near a medieval fort hoping for a glimpse of their VIP visitor.

Irfana Begum, who was dodging barricades trying to figure out what road home was open for traffic, says Trump is confident, beautiful and “like a queen.”

Begum says despite the inconvenience in getting about the city, she’s very happy about the visit by Trump, the daughter of President Donald Trump and a senior presidential adviser.

Hyderabad cleared away beggars and filled potholes ahead of the visit.

