Linking terror with religion dangerous, says vice-president Naidu

Terrorism has no religion, but a “dangerous game” is afoot to link it with one faith or the other, vice-president Venkaiah Naidu said on Wednesday.

Naidu said people will have to guard against such attempts. He also stressed that no language should be attached with any religion, saying many Hindus speak better Urdu than Muslims.

Naidu, who had earlier courted controversies emphasising on the need to learn Hindi, said no language should be imposed on anyone and that the primary focus should be on learning mother tongue.

“Terror has no religion, let us be clear in our minds. Unfortunately, some people are connecting terror to this religion or that religion. It is a menace to the society.

“Some friends want to mix terror with religion so as to confuse the people. It is a very dangerous game being played by some people outside. We have to be extra careful. No religion preaches terror,” the Vice-President said.

He was delivering the second Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Memorial Lecture at the India Islamic Cultural Centre here.

Naidu, who will steer Rajya Sabha proceedings in capacity as its chairman, also warned legislators against wasting precious time and focus on making good laws.

“We have to be constructive, not destructive or obstructive. Parliament, legislatures and other bodies should function effectively to get the best out of every individual. We should not waste our precious time,” he said.

Disrupting Parliament or any other legislature may make headline for a day, but the country loses out in the end, he said.

Naidu, who deviated from the prepared text throughout his speech, said he prefers speaking extempore but has to factor in the protocols of holding a constitutional post these days.