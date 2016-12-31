As it happened | Yadav family reconcile as Akhilesh’s expulsion from SP revoked

The political drama surrounding the Yadav family continued on Saturday as the expulsions of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav and his uncle Ram Gopal Yadav from Samajwadi Party were revoked immediately after a meeting at SP supremo Mulayam Singh’s residence in Lucknow.

Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav, who was expelled from the party by his father and SP chief Mulayam Singh Yadav, also held a meeting earlier on Saturday at his residence where a majority of the 229 party MLAs were present.

Akhilesh Yadav has been locked in a dispute with his father Mulayam Singh Yadav and uncle Shivpal Yadav, a senior party member, ahead of the key state elections.

Here are the live updates:

2:35pm: Our (party) meeting will be held tomorrow as decided earlier. The expulsion happened yesterday, says Ram Gopal Yadav: ANI

2:30pm: SP government fulfilled all its promises, people are with us, says Shivpal Yadav: ANI

1:50pm: As per Netaji’s orders, expulsions of Akhilesh and Ram Gopal Yadav have been revoked immediately. We all will fight communal forces together and once again form a majority government in UP, tweets Shivpal.

नेताजी के आदेश अनुसार अखिलेश यादव और रामगोपाल यादव का पार्टी से निष्कासन तत्काल प्रभाव से समाप्त किया जाता है। सब साथ (1/2) — Shivpal Singh Yadav (@shivpalsinghyad) December 31, 2016

1:30pm: Shivpal and Akhilesh Yadav leave after the meeting at Mulayam Singh Yadav’s residence ends.

12.50pm: Shivpal Yadav reached Mulayam Singh’s residence.

12.20pm: Akhilesh Yadav reaches Mulayam Singh Yadav’s residence with Azam Khan and Abu Azmi.

12.15pm: Akhilesh Yadav said in meet with MLAs that he respects Mulayam Singh Yadav and that party is Mulayam’s and his hard work can’t be overlooked.

12.05pm: Akhilesh Yadav supporters hold a ‘havan’ outside CM residence in his support.

Akhilesh Yadav supporters hold a 'havan' outside CM residence in his support pic.twitter.com/wxiV0CVJM6 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 31, 2016

11.55am: UP CM Akhilesh Yadav addresses MLAs, MLCs and other SP leaders at his residence, gets emotional during the address, claim TV reports.

11.15am: Azam Khan has reached Mulayam Singh Yadav’s residence.

11am: Scuffle between Akhilesh and Shivpal supporters at Samajwadi Patry’s office.

10.50am:

Police force have been deployed at the Samajwadi party office. (HT Photo)

10.40am: Gangster turned politician Atiq Ahmed arrives at SP office to attend the meeting called by Mulayam Singh.

10.30am: SP Azam Khan says he will not attend either of the meetings. Khan also says that he will meet Mulayam separately to appeal reconciliation.

10am: Akhilesh Yadav reaches his residence, starts the meeting with Samajwadi party MLAs.

Lucknow: Akhilesh Yadav reaches his residence at 5 Kalidas Marg, will hold a meeting with SP MLAs pic.twitter.com/BNzYeq5kbx — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 31, 2016

9.40am: Ayodhya MLA Pawan Pandey says that Akhilesh Yadav will win again in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls and become the CM.

9.20am: “I extend my complete support to Netaji. Disrespecting him is like breaking the discipline in the party,” Amar Singh tells ANI.

9.15am: Mulayam has also called a meeting of 2017 polls candidates at 10.30 today.

9am: MLAs start arriving at in CM Akhilesh’s residence in Lucknow.

Read: Yadav family feud: What next for Akhilesh, Samajwadi Party and UP