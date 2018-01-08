Rahul Gandhi in Bahrain highlights: Govt failure to create jobs is resulting in anger and unrest among people in India, says Cong chief

Congress president Rahul Gandhi addressed valedictory function organised by ‘Global Organisation of People of Indian Origin’ (GOPIO).

Gandhi is in Bahrain as part of his outreach to the Indian diaspora.

He will also have an interactive session with business leaders of the Indian origin.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi met Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa and Prince Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa in Bahrain and also discussed ways to develop sports and cricket ties between the two countries.

Below are the highlights:

9:28pm: I have come here to ask for your help. I’ve come here to ask for your skills and understanding. We need you to fight forces of anger and protect the idea of India

9:26pm: We need to make India the centre piece of Ahimsa, says Rahul Gandhi

9:24pm: People in India are killed because of their religious beliefs and the govt has nothing to say

9:23pm: Today the only thinks India talks about is what you are allowed to eat, what you are allowed to say

9:21pm: Govt failure to create jobs is resulting in anger and unrest among people in India, says Rahul Gandhi

9:20pm: Job creation in India is at a 8 year low. To make matters worse, many in the Indian diaspora have lost hard earned money because of arbitrary decisions like demonetisation

9:19pm: India today is free, but it is under threat. There are two threats facing our country: The first threat

9:15pm: I am here to tell you what you mean to your country, you are important, to tell you that there is a serious problem at home, and to tell you are part of the solution