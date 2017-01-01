Live | Yadav family feud: Mulayam expels 2 senior party leaders for attending Akhilesh’s meeting

Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav called a party national convention on January 5, declaring as illegal all declarations passed at a Sunday meeting called by his son and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav.

Mulayam also sacked party national general secretary Ramgopal Yadav, who hours earlier had declared that the “special emergency” meeting had elected Akhilesh as party national president, replacing the patriarch. The meeting also called for the expulsion of state president Shivpal Yadav and parliamentarian Amar Singh.

This is the latest in a protracted tussle for control of the party between camps loyal to Akhilesh and his uncle Shivpal Yadav, ahead of state polls due early this year.

Here are the live updates:

5:15pm: Sources close to Akhilesh Yadav claim Shivpal Yadav manipulated letter issued by Mulayam Singh Yadav after party’s Parliamentary Board meet: ANI

4:50pm: Mulayam Singh Yadav expels Kiranmoy Nanda and Naresh Agrawal from Samajwadi Party for attending Akhilesh’s convention

4:45pm: Akhilesh supporters lay siege to SP headquarters in Lucknow, forcibly remove Shivpal Yadav’s nameplate outside his room.

2:30pm: Mulayam announces SP’s National Convention will be held on January 5. “The candidates’ list issued earlier has been endorsed, decision to be taken on names for remaining seats soon,” he says.

2:15pm: Mulayam Singh expels Ram Gopal Yadav for 6 years from Samajwadi Party, calls the national executive meeting held on Sunday as unconstitutional.

11:54am: A meeting between Mulayam Singh Yadav, Shivpal and senior party leader Beni Prasad Verma taking place at Mulayam’s residence.

11:50am: Party vice-president Kiranmay Nanda declares that the party will contest state elections under the leadership of Akhilesh Yadav.

11:48am: If I have to make any sacrifice to save the party, I will, irrespective of whatever post I have: Akhilesh

11:48am: If there’s a conspiracy against Mulayam Singh Yadav, then it’s my responsibility to get to its root: Akhilesh Yadav

Mulayam Singh continues to hold the highest position for the party and me: Akhilesh

11:45 am: Sack Shivpal Yadav as from the post of state president and expel Amar Singh from the party: Ram Gopal Yadav

11:40am: Akhilesh Yadav elected national president of Samajwadi Party, declares Ram Gopal at the convention. He adds that Akhilesh will now constitute the parliamentary board of the party.

11:20am: UP CM Akhilesh Yadav arrives at the national executive meet called by Ram Gopal Yadav

11:15am: Shivpal Yadav removes 4 district presidents – Azamgarh, Deoria, Mirzapur, Kushinagar – for anti-party activities

11am: Mulayam Singh Yadav writes letter to party workers, asks them not to attend national executive meet called by Ramgopal Yadav.

10:34am: All the expelled SP youth associates of Akhilesh Yadav –– Sunil Singh Sajan, Pawan Pandey, Rajpal Kashyap, Anand Bhadauria, Mohammed Ebad have reached the venue.

A poster in the Lucknow announcing the SP national convention. (HT photo )

9:36am: Before the start of the convention, state president of Shivpal Yadav reached Mulayam’s residence to discuss convention issue.