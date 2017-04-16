BJP national executive meet LIVE: PM Modi offers prayers at Lingaraj temple in Odisha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers on Sunday as the party meets for the second day for its national executive convention in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha.

Aiming to grab power in Odisha where the Biju Janata Dal is in its forth consecutive term and setting his sights on 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Modi reached Bhubaneshwar on Saturday for the two-day meet.

The Prime Minister held a 9-km roadshow in Bhubaneswar soon after arriving at the city airport.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath is expected to speak the meeting before Modi’s address around 3pm.

Party president Amit Shah on Saturday said the BJP’s golden era will begin only when it had chief ministers in every state and held power from the panchayats to the parliament. “Don’t be complacent. Let’s become a true pan-India party to showcase not only the BJP’s success, but make India great in the committee of nations,” he told party leaders.

9:00am: Lingaraj Temple administration welcomes the prime minister to the 11th century Shiv shrine as locals throng the area to get a glimpse of Modi. The Lingaraja temple is the largest and one of the oldest temples in Bhubaneswar.

Crowd not barred from entering the temple to offer prayers.

Temple staff click photos with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Twitter.)

8:20am:

#WATCH : PM meets families of freedom fighters who took part in Paika Rebellion against British East India Company https://t.co/8gHqDKeC7r — ANI (@ANI_news) April 16, 2017

8: 15am: Modi meets families of freedom fighters who took part in Paika Rebellion against British East India Company, says the massive struggle of independence in our country was restricted to only a few families and incidents.

In 1817, 50 years before the first war of independence in 1857, the Oriyas were rising up against the East India Company and demanding the right to rule themselves. The Paikas, a landed militia under Bakshi Jagabandhu, projected Lord Jagannath of Puri as the great symbol of unity and fought the Company raj.

