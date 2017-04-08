Modi, Sheikh Hasina hold bilateral talks; India, Bangladesh ink 22 pacts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina held talks on key bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual concern.

The leaders also explored ways to strengthen bilateral ties in key strategic areas of defence, security, trade and energy.

After their restricted meeting at the Hyderabad House in Delhi, the two leaders were joined by their respective delegations. Hasina, who arrived in India on Friday on a four-day trip will visit Ajmer on Sunday and will also meet Indian business leaders on Monday.

This is the Bangladesh Prime Minister’s first bilateral visit to India in seven years. She had last visited in 2010.

Over 20 agreements, including a civil nuclear agreement and two memorandums of understanding (MoUs) on defence cooperation, were signed after the bilateral talks.

Here are updates from a joint briefing by Modi and Hasina:

*Trial run of passenger train between Bangladesh’s Khulna city and Kolkata begins with arrival of train at Petrapole station along border.

*Energy security is an important dimension of India-Bangladesh development partnership and it continues to grow: PM Narendra Modi.

*PM Narendra Modi announces a new line of concessional credit of $4.5 billion for implementation of projects in Bangladesh.

*Held productive talks on wide-ranging issues including on civil nuclear cooperation: PM Narendra Modi

*India and Bangladesh ink 22 pacts in various key sectors.

*Peace, security, development central to engagement: PM Narendra Modi

*Bangaldesh’s zero tolerance policy towards terrorism is an inspiration: PM Narendra Modi

*We are happy to announce US$ 500 million line of credit to Bangladesh: PM Narendra Modi