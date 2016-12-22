Let’s make sports an essential part of our lives: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Thursday morning where he was scheduled to lay the foundation stones of various projects.

In the wake of allegations levelled by Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, all eyes were on Modi on how he would respond to the charges.

During his visit, the Prime Minister was also scheduled to inaugurate other projects and address BJP workers.

Here are highlights from Modi’s speeches in his constituency:

• Let us make sports an essential part of our lives.

• This land of Kashi is of spiritual importance and has tremendous tourism potential. It is also a trade centre.

• If someone is suffering from cancer, why should one go far for treatment. We decided a cancer research institute should come up here.

• When they say large parts of India did not get access to education, whose report card are they giving

• Now that their (Congress’) young leader has spoken, we have seen what the ‘earthquake’ is all about.

• Have faith in the strength of 125 crore Indians. The people of India are selfless. Blessings of people is like blessings of Almighty

• Need of the hour is to provide quality and affordable healthcare to the people of India especially the poor

• Indian doctors have distinguished themselves at the world stage

• The role of technology in medical science is increasing and we are moving towards providing best medical facilities in India

• We thought, why not have a cancer research institute here itself. Why should patients from here have to travel far for cancer treatment

• Today so many development works will be inaugurated during my Varanasi visit

• Arts and culture have a paramount place in our society