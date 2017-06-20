After successful implementation, GST will set an example for the world: PM Modi in Lucknow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Lucknow on Tuesday evening on a two-day visit to the state, during which he will also lead the Yoga Day celebrations on Wednesday.

As he arrived at the Chowdhary Charan Singh airport on a special IAF plane, he was received by Governor Ram Naik, chief minister Yogi Adityanath, and senior BJP leaders.

Modi will lead a gathering of over 50,000 people in the third edition of the International Yoga Day at the Rama Bai Ambedkar Sthal in Lucknow on Wednesday.

Here are the highlights of his speech:

- I am happy to be here, in Uttar Pradesh, where various development works are being inaugurated

- India is seeing the development in UP. Under Yogi Adityanath, various steps being undertaken are benefitting the state

- When we talk about science, technology and innovation, it is natural to think of Dr Kalam

- We are moving forward with the dream of how to make India self-dependent in the field of defence and security

- World took notice when India launched 104 satellites. We have such potential and have to take it forward

- Grateful to all those who gave consensus for GST. After successful implementation of GST, India will set an example for the world

- Roll out of GST from July 1 will be historic.