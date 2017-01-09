As it happened: Focus on modern technology, rail safety, says Modi at Gandhinagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the NDA government has accorded top priority to the railways and to make the Indian rail network modern.

He was speaking at the ‘bhoomi poojan’ of redevelopment of Gandhinagar railway station complex .

Here are the highlights of his speech:

• We are focusing on state of the art technology and on the issue of railway safety, says Modi. “Railway gives ‘Gati’ and ‘Pragati’ to the nation.”

• Electrification of lines are being done; work on bio-toilet progressing very quickly. It is a step towards change, says Modi.

• Budget allocation has increased, doubling work, gauge conversion work is happening faster, says Modi, on making the railways bring a qualitative difference in the lives of citizens.

• Earlier, railways was a sought-after portfolio. Alliance partners joined governments on getting this portfolio. This is a bitter truth, says Modi.

• Railways is connected with every citizen. The poorest of the poor benefit because of the railways, says Prime Minister Modi. “We want it to progress and help bring qualitative change in people’s lives.”