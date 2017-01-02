Our fight against corruption and black money won’t stop: PM Modi in Lucknow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a mega rally in Lucknow on Monday. Speaking to the crowd, the Prime Minister said that for the BJP UP elections are a responsibility to provide a corruption-free government to the state.

Taking a dig at the ruling Samajwadi Party and the Opposition BSP, Modi said while one party wants to save its family, the other wants save its cash and only the BJP wants to save Uttar Pradesh. The Prime Minister also said that the government’s fight against corruption and black money won’t stop.

Below are the highlights from the event:

3:10 PM: “I want to tell BJP workers that for other parties UP polls must be an attempt to grab power but for BJP, elections are a responsibility. It’s our responsibility to give a corruption-free government to Uttar Pradesh,” says PM Modi.

3:08 PM: “Our fight against corruption and black money won’t stop,” says PM Modi.

3:05 PM: “Today, one party wants to save its cash, another party wants to save its family; only BJP wants to save UP,” says PM Modi. “SP and BSP come together to oppose me when I say something on black money,” he adds.

3:00 PM: “We should educate people to download BHIM app; this will be the biggest tribute to BR Ambedkar,” says PM Modi.

2:55 PM: “Development shouldn’t stop due to political rivalry. Opposition says remove Modi, I say remove corruption,” says PM Modi.

2:50 PM: “Move beyond caste and class, vote for development,” says PM Modi. “Politics should be between parties not among people,” he adds.

2:45 PM: “To change India’s destiny, it is important to change the destiny of Uttar Pradesh first,” says PM Modi

2:40 PM: “People talk about the BJP’s 14 year exile from Uttar Pradesh, but the truth is development has been in exile for the past 14 years in Uttar Pradesh,” says PM Modi

2:35 PM: “In all years as chief minister and the last two and half years as Prime Minister I have never addressed such a large gathering,” says PM Modi.

2:30 PM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins speaking at the rally.

2:20 PM: Rajnath Singh says, farmers in Uttar Pradesh are troubled, have to sell their produce for cheap.

2:00 PM: “Elections could be called in UP in three to four days’ time,” says BJP president Amit Shah.

1:50 PM: “In one week of BJP government coming to power, criminals will either be behind bars or forced to leave UP,” says Amit Shah. “Mamata, Mayawati, Kejriwal, Mulayam, Akhilesh are all afraid of the impact of currency ban ,“ he adds.

1.45 PM: “Modi is a UP-wallah and he wants to see UP develop. Modi government has been giving Rs 1 lakh crore more to UP but the state hasn’t been able to develop due to corruption. Even Agra-Lucknow expressway hasn’t been able to escape corruption that has marked Akhilesh’s rule.” says Amit Shah.

1.40 PM: “The crowd at the rally ground is indicative that after 15 years BJP set to form its govt in UP again,” says Amit Shah

1.00 PM: Large crowd builds up ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s arrival at Lucknow’s Ramabai Ambedkar Ground. The ground came up during BSP tenure and only BSP chief Mayawati has been able to fill these grounds so far. The impressive swell in numbers ahead of Modi”s arrival have got BJP leaders happy who have started challenging Mayawati from the stage saying the crowd is an indication of the things to come.