 Live: PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah to attend BJP’s national executive meet in Odisha today | india-news | Hindustan Times
Live: PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah to attend BJP’s national executive meet in Odisha today

india Updated: Apr 15, 2017 15:51 IST
Rajesh Mahapatra and Kumar Uttam
BJP national meet

BJP national president Amit Shah with party leaders lighting a lamp to inaugurate BJP Office Bearers Meeting at Janta Ground in Bhubaneswar.(Arabinda Mahapatra/ Hindustan Times)

The two-day BJP national executive meet gets underway in Bhubaneshwar on Saturday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah set their sights on unconquered territories ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The meet follows the BJP’s stunning election victories in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, besides securing enough support to form the governments in Manipur and Goa.

The choice of Odisha as the venue highlights Amit Shah’s belief that the party can build its prospects in the state due to anti-incumbency against BJD chief and chief minister Naveen Patnaik, who has been in power since 2000. An impressive show by the BJP in recent local body polls in the state, and infighting within the BJD have boosted its morale.

Follow live updates here:

(With inputs from agencies)

