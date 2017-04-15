Live: PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah to attend BJP’s national executive meet in Odisha today

The two-day BJP national executive meet gets underway in Bhubaneshwar on Saturday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah set their sights on unconquered territories ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The meet follows the BJP’s stunning election victories in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, besides securing enough support to form the governments in Manipur and Goa.

The choice of Odisha as the venue highlights Amit Shah’s belief that the party can build its prospects in the state due to anti-incumbency against BJD chief and chief minister Naveen Patnaik, who has been in power since 2000. An impressive show by the BJP in recent local body polls in the state, and infighting within the BJD have boosted its morale.

