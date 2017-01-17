Highlights: At Raisina Dialogue, PM Modi says Pakistan should take the path of peace

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the second edition of the Raisina Dialogue, India’s flagship geo-political conference organised annually by the Observer Research Foundation(ORF) in association with the ministry of external affairs.

The theme of the three-day dialogue this year is: “The New Normal: Multilateralism with Multi Polarity”. More than 250 participants from 65 countries are taking part in this year’s dialogue. The first edition was attended by 120 participants from 40 countries.

* Our strong belief in de-linking terrorism from religion and rejecting artificial distinction between good andbad terror are a global talking point now.

* Those who support violence and terror stand isolated and ignored.

* We have not shied away from shouldering the responsibility for international peace.

* Russia is an abiding friend. President Putin and I have held long conversations.

* In the management of our relationship and for peace and progress, we need to show sensitivity and respect for our core concerns.

* In conversation with President-elect Donald Trump, we agreed to build on the gains in India-US strategic partnership.

* India-China ties have immense opportunities. It is not unnatural for two big countries to have differences, but we should show sensitivities for regional peace.

* India alone cannot walk the path of peace. Pakistan also has to choose the same path. Pakistan should shun violence for peace talks.

* My vision for the region is peace. My vision for our neighbourhood led me to invite leaders of all SAARC neighbours, including Pakistan, for my swearing-in.

* With Bangladesh, India has made headways.

* We have partnered with neighbours. In Afghanistan, despite difficulties, our partnership has yielded results. Our security partnership has deepened...

* A thriving well-integrated neighbourhood is my dream.

* Security of our citizens is of paramount importance.Self-interest alone is not in our culture or behaviour.

* Realism, coexistence, cooperation and partnership build our ethos.

* Non-state actors are significant contributors to the spread of challenges we face.

* The world is going through profound changes.

* There is a sentiment against trade and migration in some sections.

* The world needs India’s sustained rise, as much as India needs the world.

* Everyday at work, my to-do list is guided by the zeal to transform India.

* Our desire to change the country has an indivisible link with the external world.

* India voted for a transformation embedded in aspirations and optimism of India’s youth.

* India brought in a change --- to take bold decisions.

* My fellow Indians spoke in one voice to entrust my government with mandate of change.

* In 2014, people of India ushered in a new normal.

(With agency inputs)