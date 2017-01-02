Live: CM Akhilesh instructs SP MLAs not to speak ill of Mulayam Singh

The Samajwadi Party’s power struggle took another dramatic turn on Sunday, as chief minister Akhilesh Yadav staged a coup by getting elected the party chief, ousting his father Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Akhilesh, whose show of strength on Saturday had forced Mulayam to take him back after expulsion, dealt a double blow to his 77-year-old father.

But the status of Akhilesh’s elevation as party chief and the “expulsions” remained unclear as Mulayam didn’t step down as national president and had not accepted the chief patron’s position announced for him.

Here are the live updates of the tussle:

1.30pm: As per TV reports, Mulayam Singh has reached Delhi. He is expected to visit Election Commission today at 4.30 pm

1.15pm: Amar Singh and Jaya Prada reach Mulayam Singh Yadav’s residence in Delhi.

12.30pm: Akhilesh Yadav’s meeting with SP MLAs over. Akhilesh has asked the MLAs to go to their respective constituencies and start campaigning for the upcoming polls.

The CM has also instructed all MLAs to not speak ill of Mulayam Singh.

A number of snake charmers have gathered outside CM Akhilesh’s residence to show their support for him. (HT Photo)

11.15am: Shivpal tells media that Akhilesh’s election as SP national president and all the resolutions passed in the meet on Sunday are unconstitutional.

Samajwadi Party's election symbol is my signature: Mulayam Singh Yadav pic.twitter.com/Xc46bk9oYo — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 2, 2017

10.35am: Mulayam Singh Yadav and Amar Singh to visit Election Commission at 2 PM today, reports ANI

10.17am: After Shivpal leaves for Delhi alone, Mulayam comes out of his residence saying he is completely healthy. Mulayam will leave for Delhi shortly.

10.12am: UP CM Akhilesh Yadav has called a meeting of SP MLAs at 11am

10am: Shivpal Yadav leaves for Delhi. Mulayam Singh Yadav fell ill last night and is not accompanying him.

9.30am: In a series of tweets, SP leader Shivpal Yadav announced the national convention called by Mulayam Singh Yadav was suspended and asked workers to concentrate on winning the state polls barely three months away.

9am: Immediately after the conclusion of the special national convention on Sunday, SP national general secretary, Ramgopal Yadav, dispatched a letter to the EC intimating it about the election of chief minister Akhilesh Yadav as the new national president of the party.