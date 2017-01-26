Live streaming: Watch India’s 68th Republic Day parade

India is celebrating its 68th Republic Day on Thursday. The day is marked by a grand parade that takes place in the national capital.

The main highlight of this year’s parade will be a fly-past by Tejas, the made-in-India multi-role fighter jet that has been inducted into the Indian Air Force.

After a gap of 23 years, Lakshadweep will also be participating in the parade with other states such as Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Gujarat, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh.

Other participating tableaux will essay themes that include ‘Green India- Clean India’, ‘Beti Bacho Beti Padhao’, ‘Skill India’, a tribute to Lokmanya Tilak on his 160th birth anniversary, art and lifestyle of Kutch, model government schools of Delhi and several others.

A 149-member UAE Presidential Guard, the Air Force, the Navy and Army contingent led by a UAE band consisting of 35 musicians will be marching on Rajpath and presenting a ceremonial salute to the President of India. The UAE military contingent is led by Lt. Col. Abood Musabeh Abood Musabeh Alghfeli.

Live Stream