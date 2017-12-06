Live: Babri Masjid demolition anniversary today, Centre asks states to ensure peace

The Supreme Court has decided to continue the final hearing of the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case on February 8 next year, brushing aside a plea to postpone it till after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, as the final verdict would have political and electoral repercussions.

The Sunni Waqf Board’s stand, presented by its lawyer Kapil Sibal, a senior Congress leader, took on a political hue outside the court, with Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah asking Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi to clear his stand on the Ram temple issue.

The apex court began the final hearing of the case at a time when the Congress and the BJP are engaged in a political battle in poll-bound Gujarat, where the Opposition party is aspiring to dislodge the BJP from power after 22 years.

Here are live updates from the day after the SC decision:

9.43am: “I want to ask Congress how the Sunni Waqf Board comes out with this new idea of postponing hearing on Ram Mandir,” BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao tells CNN-News18.

Rahul Gandhi has teamed up with Owaisis, Jilanis to oppose Ram temple in Ayodhya. Rahul Gandhi is certainly a "Babar Bhakt" & a "Kin of Khilji". Babar destroyed Ram temple & Khilji plundered Somnath. Nehru dynasty sided with both Islamic invaders.Travesty & Perversity of dynasty! — GVL Narasimha Rao (@GVLNRAO) December 6, 2017

*Ahead of the anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition, the Centre has asked all the states to remain cautious and ensure peace, so that no incident of communal tension is reported from anywhere in the country.

*Appearing for the Sunni Waqf Board on Tuesday, a plaintiff in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case, Kapil Sibal took strong objection to the manner in which the hearing was expedited on the request of “someone (BJP leader Subramanian Swamy) who is not even a party in the case”. Read the full story here.