Live updates: Ivanka Trump, PM Modi in Hyderabad for Global Entrepreneurship Summit

Nov 28, 2017 11:25 IST

Here's the schedule of Ivanka Trump's Hyderabad visit

Ivanka, who is visiting India at the invitation of PM Modi will reach the Hyderabad International Convention Centre, the venue of the summit, at 3pm and meet external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj. After inaugurating the summit, Ivanka and defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman will participate in a panel discussion on opening up opportunities for women entrepreneurs. Around 8pm, she will leave for Taj Falaknuma, a palace hotel in the old city where PM Modi is hosting a dinner for her and other GES delegates.

On Wednesday, she will leave for the HICC around 9am and address another session at the GES. She will leave the HICC at 12 noon. Her itinerary for the rest of the day has been disclosed, but reports say she may visit the old city for a sight-seeing tour.