Live updates: Rahul Gandhi set to take over as Congress president

Dec 05, 2017 09:55 IST

Tug of war

Shortly after Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination for the Congress president post, Prime Minister Narendra Modi compared the opposition leader’s expected “elevation” to the “Aurangzeb Raj”.

“I congratulate the Congress on their ‘Aurangzeb Raj.’ For us, the wellbeing of the people matters and 125 crore Indians are our high command,” Modi said while addressing a public meeting in Dharampur constituency in Gujarat.

“Congress has gone bankrupt as it is going to make a person who is out on bail in corruption case its president,” Modi, said without referring to the National Herald case, in which Rahul has got a bail.

Amid criticism of the election process that has even drawn flak from a Maharashtra Congress leader, Mani Shankar Aiyar rushed to the 47-year-old Gandhi scion’s defence even as the BJP targeted the opposition party over dynasty politics.

“When Shah Jahan came in the place of Jahangir did any election happen? And when Aurangzeb came in place of Shah Jahan did any election happen? It was known to everyone that the throne of the king will automatically go to the heir.”

The Congress veteran was replying to a question about the BJP’s criticism following Maharashtra leader Shehzad Poonawalla’s charge that the process of electing the party’s president was “rigged”.

Poonawalla alleged that party’s spokesperson Manish Tewari had told him during a conversation that the Congress was a “proprietorship” like every other political party in India. He also said he had information that the delegates, who were going to vote for the election, were fixed.

“But in a democracy elections are held. I openly invite Poonawalla to file the nomination and contest,” Aiyar said and asked if anyone has heard of Poonawala.