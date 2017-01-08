When the odds are against her: Life for a differently able woman

Parliament passed the Rights of People with Disability Bill, 2014 in the 2016 winter session of the Parliament. The new Act replaces the Rights of People With Disabilities Act 1995. It gives recognition to 21 types of disabilities, a major improvement from the seven that were recognised in the previous law. It also mentions penalty for violation of the provisions. But is it equipped to address the challenges that a differently abled woman faces in her daily life? Many feel it lacks “holistic protection or representation to women with disabilities”, a section that often suffers from a double restriction – of being a woman, with the added “burden” of disabilities.

Disclaimer: The features often use the word disabled instead of differently abled since many feel the latter is just a euphemism that makes no qualitative difference to their lives